Instagram Tips: How To Add Multiple Links In Bio - A Step-By-Step Guide

The Meta-owned popular photo and video-sharing social networking service Instagram recently announced a new feature, which will allow users to add up to five links to their profile bios.

“We’re launching the ability to add up to 5 links to your Instagram profile. We hope this flexibility can help you more effectively express yourself so your audience can learn more about YOU – your passions, causes you care about, brands you love, businesses you run, or anything else you want to share," Instagram said.

With the new feature, users can now add links by editing their profile in the mobile app, where they can give them titles and reorder how they’ll appear.

However, If you add multiple links to your Instagram bio, visitors will see a message that says “(Your first link) and 1 other" when they click on the link in your bio. They will then need to click again to view the complete list of links you have added.

How To Add Multiple Links To Your Instagram Bio:

- Open the Instagram app on your mobile device.

- Navigate to your profile by tapping on the “Profile" icon at the bottom right corner of the screen.

- Tap on the “Edit Profile" button, which is located just below your profile picture.

- Scroll down to find the “Website" or “Bio" section, and tap on it.

- In the “Website" or “Bio" section, you can add the external link(s) you want to include.

- You can either type the link directly or paste it from your clipboard.

If you want to organize the links, you can drag and drop them to rearrange their order as they will appear in your Instagram bio.

Once you have added and organized your links, tap on “Done" or “Save" to save your changes.

By following these steps, you can add multiple links to your Instagram bio, making it easier for your followers to access and navigate to different resources or websites from your profile. It is important to choose relevant and valuable links that align with your content or goals on Instagram.

