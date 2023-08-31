Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Instagram Will Soon Let You Share Comments On 'Stories': Here's How

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on a special channel that they want to help creators show off interesting comments

Instagram is working on a new feature.
Instagram, a popular photo and video-sharing app, is working on a new feature on its platform. The Meta-owned platform will soon allow creators to share comments from fans on their Stories. These could be comments on their posts or Reels.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on a special channel that they want to help creators show off interesting comments. “We’re trying out something. People with public accounts can put comments from any post or video on their Stories. The point is to help creators point out important or cool comments from other creators or fans," Mosseri said.

Creators who participate in this test can highlight a comment by swiping it and tapping the “Add to story icon". In the Stories feed, the comment will appear alongside the original post. But Adam Mosseri didn’t say when everyone will get this feature or how many people are trying it.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also working on the ability to create audio notes to share with your friends. Mosseri on his broadcast channel earlier said “We haven’t started testing anything publicly yet, but we’re working on the ability to create audio notes to share with your friends".

Meta had first introduced ‘Notes’ on Instagram in December last year which helped users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to. When Meta introduced Notes, it had said that this feature allows users to create short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.

    • Instagram recently released a new group mention feature, which allows users to tag more than one person in a story using a single mention. This feature is helpful, as tagging multiple people in one mention makes stories cleaner and less cluttered, providing a better viewing experience for followers.

    Earlier this month, the platform had released a feature that better protects users from unwanted DM requests.

