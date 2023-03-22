Intel's Graphics Unit Chief Quits, Says Working On AI Startup

Intel is going to have its future plans in the graphics unit without the expertise and guidance of Raja Koduri who has decided to leave the company and pursue different ambitions.

Koduri has been an intrinsic part of the graphics unit at Intel and his five-year-old stint comes to an end as he shifts focus on building his own generative AI startup. Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel shared the update via a series of tweets, where he mentioned that Koduri will be leaving Intel at the end of this month.

Thank you @RajaXg for your many contributions to Intel tech & architecture-especially w/high-performance graphics that helped bring 3 new product lines to market in ‘22," Gelsinger shared the parting words about Koduri in this tweet.

Koduri responded to the note by sharing his own update post his stint at Intel where he was instrumental in building of the past few generations of Intel graphics unit. “Will be embarking on a new chapter in my life, doing a software startup as noted below. Will have more to share in coming weeks," Koduri signed off with this tweet.

Koduri was poached from AMD by Intel in 2017 which was considered a big move for the chip giant back then. He was even a core part of the team that developed the new Intel Arc graphics team. Having said that, Intel has found it hard to compete with AMD and Nvidia in the PC graphics segment, where the two brands have continued to evolve and offer compelling products that deliver better performance for PCs.

Intel has seen multiple senior executives quitting for newer pastures and Koduri leaving is likely to have someone fill his big boots at the company.

