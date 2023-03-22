Home » Tech » Intel's Graphics Unit Chief Quits, Says Working On AI Startup

Intel's Graphics Unit Chief Quits, Says Working On AI Startup

Koduri has been part of graphics team at Apple, and AMD before and now he has set his sights on building for the future.

Advertisement

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 18:15 IST

California

Intel's Raja Koduri is leaving after 5 years at the company
Intel's Raja Koduri is leaving after 5 years at the company

Intel is going to have its future plans in the graphics unit without the expertise and guidance of Raja Koduri who has decided to leave the company and pursue different ambitions.

Koduri has been an intrinsic part of the graphics unit at Intel and his five-year-old stint comes to an end as he shifts focus on building his own generative AI startup. Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Intel shared the update via a series of tweets, where he mentioned that Koduri will be leaving Intel at the end of this month.

Thank you @RajaXg for your many contributions to Intel tech & architecture-especially w/high-performance graphics that helped bring 3 new product lines to market in ‘22," Gelsinger shared the parting words about Koduri in this tweet.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Koduri responded to the note by sharing his own update post his stint at Intel where he was instrumental in building of the past few generations of Intel graphics unit. “Will be embarking on a new chapter in my life, doing a software startup as noted below. Will have more to share in coming weeks," Koduri signed off with this tweet.

Koduri was poached from AMD by Intel in 2017 which was considered a big move for the chip giant back then. He was even a core part of the team that developed the new Intel Arc graphics team. Having said that, Intel has found it hard to compete with AMD and Nvidia in the PC graphics segment, where the two brands have continued to evolve and offer compelling products that deliver better performance for PCs.

Advertisement

Intel has seen multiple senior executives quitting for newer pastures and Koduri leaving is likely to have someone fill his big boots at the company.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

first published: March 22, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated: March 22, 2023, 18:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!