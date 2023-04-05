iOS 17 May Drop Support For Some devices, Including iPhone X: Report

Apple is set to unveil iOS 17, iPad OS 17, and a new version of MacOS at WWDC 2023 on June 5th. However, it is anticipated that some devices, including the 2017 iPhone X, may lose software support this year, despite being the first Apple device to feature Face ID and having a revamped design.

According to MacRumors, citing their source with a good track record, Apple could drop the support for iPhone X, iPhone 8 models, first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and fifth-generation iPad.

It appears that the majority of these devices have the A11 Bionic chipset. However, iPhones and iPads that have the A5 through A11 chip are impacted by a bootrom security vulnerability that Apple cannot fix; Ergo, As a result, Apple could be considering discontinuing support for devices with the A11 chip or older. But, devices including the sixth-generation and seventh-generation iPad models, which were offered with the A10 Fusion chip and the second-generation 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the A10X Fusion chip might be a few exceptions.

MacRumors further notes that having the bootrom vulnerability allows for devices to be jailbroken and will result in the modification of iOS system files, which is likely the fact that is troubling Apple.

Last year, Apple’s iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 updates discontinued support for several devices, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini.

