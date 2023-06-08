Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Home » Tech » iOS 17 Will Finally Bring Support For Offline Apple Maps: All Details

iOS 17 Will Finally Bring Support For Offline Apple Maps: All Details

iOS 17 users will have the ability to download portions of a map for offline use and navigation. Apple says that the new feature will be coming during fall this year, likely with the stable release of the OS.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 10:20 IST

Cupertino

Apple Maps is getting support for offline maps. (Image: Apple)
Apple Maps is getting support for offline maps. (Image: Apple)

A common annoyance for Apple Maps users has been the lack of offline map availability. However, with the launch of iOS 17 later this year, this issue is set to change. With the update, iOS 17 users will have the ability to download portions of a map for offline use and navigation.

To download a portion of the map, users simply need to select an area on their device and tap to download it. Apple claims that during offline periods, users will now have access to turn-by-turn navigation for driving, walking, transit, or cycling.

Furthermore, users will be able to view their estimated time of arrival, discover new places on maps, and more. The absence of offline maps has been a major drawback for many iPhone users, leading them to resort to rival Google Maps for navigation and pre-travel exploration.

Advertisement

The new offline maps feature in iOS 17 will prove particularly useful in remote areas with no cellular service. However, it’s important to note that Apple Maps only downloads the selected map portion, so if users deviate from their pre-decided route, they may face inconvenience as the offline data won’t cover that specific area.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Moreover, this feature fulfills a long-awaited need for users who prefer stock Apple apps and have no intention of using third-party navigation apps like Google Maps.

    Apple says that the new feature will be coming during fall this year, likely with the stable release of iOS 17.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 10:20 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 10:20 IST
    Read More