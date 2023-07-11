iPhone 14 Gets A Big Discount; Will Be Available For Rs 66,499 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

The iPhone 14 series, and especially the iPhone 14, has been a popular choice in the premium phone category in India. Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which will take place between July 15 and 16—could be the perfect time to purchase one—as Amazon has revealed the discounted price for Prime users.

iPhone 14 Discount Price In India During Amazon Prime Day Sale

The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 14, which was launched in India for Rs 79,900, is getting a major discount, which brings the price to Rs 66,499. However, this price is likely to be after applying bank offers—including a 10% discount for those who have ICICI debit and credit cards, as well as SBI credit cards.

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Specifications

The iPhone 14, powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a dual-camera system with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera has a 12MP sensor and is housed in a traditional notch, rather than the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island cutout. Apple claims that the battery can provide up to 26 hours of video playback, and the phone is available in six colors—including the recently introduced yellow.

Should You Buy?