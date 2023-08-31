iPhone 15 Launch On September 12: Check Apple Event India Timings, How To Watch LIVE

Apple iPhone 15 Launch: After the official confirmation of the launch date and timing for Apple’s next-gen iPhone 15 series, fans in India are excited to watch the live stream of the launch event. Apple will host the ‘Wonderlust’ event on Tuesday, September 12, at 10:00 AM in Apple Park, California.

How To Watch Apple Event 2023 Live In India

The Cupertino-based tech giant will also livestream the event, which will start with Apple CEO Tim Cook keynotes. In India, interested viewers can watch the iPhone 15 launch event live from 10:30 PM IST onwards. You can watch the event in India on September 12 from 10:30 pm onwards on Apple’s website, Apple TV app and YouTube.

Tips To Watch iPhone 15 Launch Event Live:

You can watch the iPhone 15 launch event live on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple’s native Safari browser or another browser like Chrome. interested viewers can also catch live updates on our News18 website on September 12.

Like every year, Apple will introduce four new iPhones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra at Wonderlust’ event next month. Reports suggested that iPhone 15 models are likely to include the Dynamic Island and Type-C USB port.

Also, the invitation to this year’s Apple event showcases fresh colour tones, possibly suggesting that the upcoming iPhones will offer more colour choices. There is an interesting curve in the Apple logo which could probably be the teaser for the first-ever USB C port on an iPhone.