iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected To Come With A Price Hike: What We Know

Apple’s next generation of smartphones—iPhone 15 series—is expected to be released in September of this year. While the price of the iPhone Pro models has remained the same in the US since the iPhone X was released in September 2017, analyst Jeff Pu predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced higher than $1099—marking a price increase for the first time in years.

Analyst Jeff Pu previously predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro models would be more expensive than their predecessors. As spotted by MacRumors, he now believes that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, could jump in sticker price due to a number of hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, more RAM, the A17 Bionic chipset, solid state buttons, and a periscope zoom lens for improved zooming.