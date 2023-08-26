iPhone 15 Series Launch: What To Expect From Apple On September 12

Apple is gearing up to launch its latest iPhone 15 series next month. The company is expected to bring at least 4 new smartphones including, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra), the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 on September 12. Ahead of the upcoming launch in a few weeks, all details including price, specifications, design, and more have already been leaked online.

Advertisement

The iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to be priced $100 higher than its predecessor, with a starting price of $1,099 in the US (around Rs. 81,200). On the other hand, the 15 Pro Max is rumored to have a $200 increase in price, potentially starting at $1,299 (around Rs. 95,800).

Additionally, the iPhone 15 is expected to start at $799 (around Rs. 59,000), while the iPhone 15 Mini may start at $899 (around Rs. 66,400). According to reports, the new iPhone 15 series would be available for pre-order on September 15, and could go on sale on September 22.

Reports suggested that Apple will bring its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colours at a special event. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus range of colours such as Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Yellow, Blue, and Orange (Coral Pink).

Advertisement

Apple’s upcoming lineup will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, available in a range of colors such as Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Yellow, Blue, and Orange (Coral Pink). On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will offer colour options like Dark Blue, Silver-Gray, Space Black, and Titanium.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: What To Expect

Advertisement

This year, the iPhone 15 series is tipped to bring some big changes in terms of design and features, especially in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. According to leaks, Apple is likely to switch to USB-C charging and abandon the Lightning port. Both devices could also come with improved cameras and chipsets, including a 48MP main camera sensor.