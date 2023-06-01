Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Home » Tech » iPhone Maker Foxconn to Get 300-Acre Bengaluru Land by July 1; First Phone to Roll Out in April 2024

iPhone Maker Foxconn to Get 300-Acre Bengaluru Land by July 1; First Phone to Roll Out in April 2024

The project is expected to generate employment for at least 50,000 people in the state. Taiwan-based Foxconn plans to manufacture 2 crore iPhone units annually at the plant after the completion of three phases

Advertisement

Reported By: Harish Upadhya

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 19:29 IST

Bengaluru, India

Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn will start manufacturing iPhones at the Devanahalli unit in Bengaluru by April, 2024. (Representative image/Reuters)
Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn will start manufacturing iPhones at the Devanahalli unit in Bengaluru by April, 2024. (Representative image/Reuters)

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka is all set to hand over 300-acre land to iPhone manufacturer Foxconn by July 1 to set up manufacturing unit for the smartphone giant in Bengaluru. Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said the Taiwanese electronics giant will start manufacturing iPhone at the Devanahalli unit in Bengaluru by April, 2024.

The government says the project worth Rs 13,600 crore has been expedited and the identified land would be provided to Foxconn by next month. The project is expected to generate employment for at least 50,000 people in the state. The company plans to manufacture 2 crore units annually at the plant after the completion of three phases.

The announcement came after the representatives of Foxconn, including Paul Liu, Tonn Liu, Simon Song, Bharath Dandi and others met MB Patil. IT-BT (Information Technology-Biotechnology) Minister Priyank Kharge was also present during the courtesy visit.

The Taiwan-based global company has already paid 30% of the cost (Rs 90 crore) towards the land to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Along with the land, the Karnataka government will provide 50 lakh litres of water daily to the company. It will also provide quality electricity, road connectivity, infrastructure and other necessities.

“The company has been asked to provide the details of the skill sets it seeks in employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programmes for eligible candidates to make them employable," Patil said.

Foxconn had signed an MoU with the Karnataka government in March, according to which it shall invest Rs 8,000 crore for a mobile manufacturing unit in the state.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Harish UpadhyaHarish Upadhya, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports from Bengalu...Read More

    first published: June 01, 2023, 19:29 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 19:29 IST
    Read More