iPhones Users Can Finally Use Google Messages App: Here’s What You Need

iPhone users can now message other people who are not using the iMessage platform. Apple has built a walled garden all these years, which has limited iOS users to apps like WhatsApp for messaging people who use Android phones.

But gradually we are seeing a change in that trend thanks to apps like Beeper which has been introduced recently. RCS Messaging is Google’s proprietary tech that Apple continues to block on iOS to ensure iMessage stays relevant for millions of iPhone users across the globe.

But having apps like Beeper negates that purpose, especially since it is a hub for all messaging apps which includes WhatsApp, iMessage, Google Messages and more. The new support on Beeper app was introduced recently, allowing iPhone users to use RCS messaging from Google without any restrictions from Apple.

Advertisement

Beeper has said that RCS message integration for iPhone is still in beta so you might face issues using the app on the device till the bugs are fixed.