iQOO Neo 7 Pro Launched With 50MP Camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chip: Price, Specifications

Smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday announced the launch of its Neo 7 Pro mobile phone in India, which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Price, Colour Options and Availability

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, while the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale. The smartphone comes in Fearless Flame and Dark Storm colour options.

Advertisement

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is available for pre-booking on Amazon and the iQOO e-store, followed by a sale starting July 15. All customers pre-booking the Neo 7 Pro will get a one-year extended warranty, said the company.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro Specifications

Advertisement

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1 and the ability to reproduce 1.07 billion colors. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits. iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform along with Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip).