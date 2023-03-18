Home » Tech » iQOO Z7 5G To Launch In India At An Effective Price Of Rs 17,499; Check Specifications And Features

iQOO has unveiled the price and key specifications of the iQOO Z7 5G ahead of its launch on March 21. Here's what we know.

March 18, 2023

iQOO Z7 will be offered in two variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. (Image: iQOO)
iQOO has revealed the price of the iQOO Z7 5G, which is set to launch in a few days on March 21. The phone will be exclusively sold on Amazon India and iQOO e store, and the brand has confirmed to us that the phone is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Moreover, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 when they avail HDFC or SBI card discounts, bringing down the effective price to Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. The iQOO Z7 5G will be available for purchase starting at 1:00 pm on March 21 on Amazon India—in two colorways—Norway Blue and Pacific Night. 

iQOO Z7 5G Specifications and features

The iQOO Z7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, which iQOO claims will help it achieve an AnTuTu score of more than 4,85,000. It will be offered in two variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

On the camera front, the iQOO Z7 5G gets a 64-megapixel primary camera with support for OIS as well as a secondary depth sensor. For the display, the phone gets a 6.38-inch AMOLED panel that supports a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a peak local brightness of 1300 nits. 

The phone also comes with a 44W FlashCharge, Ultra Game Mode, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

The phone will come with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box, and iQOO will provide two years of Android updates for the iQOO Z7 5G.

March 18, 2023
last updated: March 18, 2023, 12:32 IST
