iQOO Z7s 5G Smartphone Now Available On Amazon: Check Offers And Specifications

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has recently announced the launch of its latest Z series smartphone — the iQOO Z7s 5G in India, which comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, 64MP OIS-enabled primary camera, Snapdragon 695 chipset and 4500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Z7s 5G Price, Colours, Offers And Availability

The iQOO Z7s 5G is available in Pacific Night and Norway Blue colour options. The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,999 for a 6GB+128GB model and Rs 19,999 for 8GB+128GB respectively. The company is also offering Rs 1,500 on ICICI and HDFC credit and debit bank cards. The phone is available for purchase on the e-commerce website Amazon.

iQOO Z7s 5G Specifications

The newly-launched iQOO Z7s 5G comes with a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM, with an additional 8GB extended RAM feature.

The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on the latest Android 13 operating system. iQOO has committed to providing 2 years of OS updates and three years of monthly security patches, ensuring a smooth user experience. Coming to optics, the iQOO Z7s 5G has a dual rear camera setup — including a 64MP rear camera equipped with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies and video calls, it houses a 16MP camera on the front. The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, allowing users to charge up to 50 per cent in just 25 minutes.

The device also offers a 3.5mm audio jack, and single bottom-ported speakers, and comes with dust and splash resistance (IP54 rating). Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C.