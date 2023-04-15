IRCTC Is Warning You To Not Install This Android App That Is Sent On WhatsApp

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has released a public advisory urging people not to download a suspicious Android application called ‘irctcconnect.apk.’ This app is being circulated through popular messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp and Telegram. The IRCTC has warned that this apk file is harmful and can infect your mobile phone if installed.

Furthermore, the fraudsters behind the app pretend to be IRCTC and attempt to obtain your personal information, such as your UPI details and other important banking information. Therefore, it is crucial to avoid downloading this app and to remain vigilant against any similar suspicious applications.

Dear Customers,

It has been reported that a malicious Android application (irctcconnect.apk) hosted on phishing website (https://irctc.creditmobile.site) is being circulated over instant messaging platforms e.g. WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. This android app (APK file) is malicious and infects the mobile device. These fraudsters are sending phishing link in mass level and insisting users to download this android application, impersonating IRCTC official to trick victims into revealing their sensitive net banking credentials like UPI details, credit/debit card information etc.

In view of this, you are advised that please do not install this application and keep yourself safe from such fraudsters. Always download IRCTC’s authorized ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Please note that IRCTC do not call its users/customers for their PIN, OTP, Password, Credit/Debit Card Details, Net Banking password or UPI details.

Warm Regards,

IRCTC LTD.

