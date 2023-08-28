Jio AirFiber Wireless Device Launching On Ganesh Chaturthi Next Month: All Details

Reliance Jio has confirmed the launch of the Jio AirFiber which is a fixed-wireless connectivity device. Jio has announced that the new device will be launching on Ganesh Chaturthi which is on September 19.

“Today, I’m delighted to announce that JioAirFiber will launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September, giving us another avenue for customer value and revenue growth in the untapped Indian home segment," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Industries

Telcos face challenges in connecting all corners of the country, and this is where Reliance Jio wants to offer the Jio AirFiber to provide high-speed connectivity. “JioAirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre," the Reliance Chairman highlighted.

Advertisement

He also pointed out that by using the Jio AirFiber device, the company can offer up to 150,000 connections per day, allowing it to address the market and reach over 200 million high-paying households in the next three years. Jio is going to use the existing JioFiber wired network and pair it with the Jio AirFiber device which offers high-speed internet connectivity for home and offices.

“JioAirFiber is an aspirational service that will touch the lives of every Indian, becoming an integral part of every Indian household. Through a combination of JioFiber and JioAirFiber, our turnaround time to fulfil a customer order will be among the fastest in the world," Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio pointed out during his demo speech for the service.

Reliance Jio AirFiber - How You Can Register For Service

Advertisement

Reliance Jio subscribers can register interest in the Jio AirFiber service by following these steps:

- Share your home address on the MyJio app or the Jio.com website

- Jio will connect with you to check for network availability and offer the Jio AirFiber service