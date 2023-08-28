Jio Smart Home Announced: What Is It And All Details

Reliance Jio has a broad set of services in the market that cater to both outdoor and indoor connectivity and now it has announced the Jio Smart Home services that look to take advantage of the indoor data consumption in the country. “More than 80% of data consumption in India happens indoors, and through our home offerings, we meet our customers where they consume most of their data," Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio pointed out.

Jio Smart Home is anchored by our robust and extensive home broadband offerings. Our extensive JioFiber service already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month.

Jio is offering the new Smart Home solution through its home broadband service which is already available with over 10 million customers. So when you sign up for JioFiber, the telco will assist you and help transform the home into a Jio Smart Home. “Jio Smart Home services provide you with multiple services for simplifying, enriching, and securing your life within your home," he said.

Jio Smart Home: How It Works And All Details

The first stage of building the Jio Smart Home is through the next-gen Jio Home Router which offers high-speed Wi-Fi coverage. You can use the Jio Home app from your smartphone to manage and control the settings of the device.

It has features like setting parental controls, making the network security stronger, offering troubleshooting issues, and even getting advice if a part of your home needs Wi-Fi extenders to improve the Wi-Fi coverage. Jio is also bringing an AI-driven monitoring system that will track your usage pattern and ensure no major issue occurs. The company is also securing the network and preventing untrusted traffic from entering your home network.

The Jio Smart Home app is also an extension for the Jio Set-Top box thanks to the eRemote feature. You can also double it up as a gamepad controller.