JioBharat 4G Data Plan Comparison: How Much You Pay For Data?

JioBharat 4G mobile was announced as the affordable device for millions to upgrade from their feature phones. The new phone is not only internet-enabled but also caters to demands like unlimited voice calls to anybody and access to 4G mobile data with pocket-friendly plans. Jio has always assured that it will give the best data plans among its competition and JioBharat 4G continues with that promise for consumers.

JioBharat 4G phone looks to empower every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone. And it is vital that the affordable phone is offered with affordable data plans as well, which will help with providing Digital Freedom for the 250 million feature phone users in India.

Here is a comparison of the JioBharat data plans with other operators:

As you can see, JioBharat 4G monthly data plans costs Rs 123 which gets you 14GB data (0.5GB data/day), unlimited voice calls for 28 days of its validity. Other operators give you 2GB data per month with unlimited voice calls for Rs 179 per month, which means the JioBharat 4G plan gives you 30 percent savings and 7 times more data.