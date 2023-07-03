JioBharat 4G Mobile Is For Those ‘Trapped’ In 2G Era, Says Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio, in another effort, to help millions of Indians to get access to mobile internet connectivity has introduced the JioBharat 4G handset. Jio’s mission is clear: make India ‘2G-Mukt’ (freedom from 2G network). At a price of Rs 999, the JioBharat handset is basically a feature phone but provides all the essential functionalities of a smartphone. Users can make UPI payment using the JioPay app, click photos with the camera, stream content online with JioSaavn, JioCinema apps and listen to FM Radio. Not just that, there’s a subsidised data plan for the JioBharat phone as well which offers unlimited voice calls.

At the launch of the JioBharat phone, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said, “There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution."

Advertisement

Also read: JioBharat 4G Mobile Launched With UPI Support At Rs 999: All Details

WATCH VIDEO: Reliance JioBharat V2 4G Mobile Unboxing

“6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratise the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction," he added.

Another key announcement is that Jio will allow other phone brands to adopt the JioBharat platform. This will enable other brands to also launch devices that are similar to this handset. “Besides Reliance Retail, other phone brands (starting with Karbonn), to adopt the ‘Jio Bharat platform’ to build Jio Bharat phones," said Jio.

Advertisement

The beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones starts July 7, 2023 and more information about the availability of the device will be made public. These trials will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.

The data plan for the JioBharat handset is also the cheapest gateway to mobile internet. Jio claimed that the monthly plan is 30% cheaper and 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators. For Rs 123 per month, users will get unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operator’s Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.