JioBook With Lightweight Design And Powered By JioOS Launched: Price, Features

Reliance Retail has launched its new portable notebook called JioBook in the country this week. The revolutionary learning book is powered by the JioOS platform and supports 4G LTE connectivity out of the box. The JioBook also features a lightweight design, which makes it ideal for students to use for their education purpose, allowing them to take video meetings on the go. You get free cloud storage with the JioBook and other protection features with the JioBook.

JioBook Price In India

The JioBook will be available at Rs 16,499 starting August 5. You can buy the JioBook from Reliance Digital online and offline store, also through the likes of Amazon.in.

JioBook Features

The JioBook sports a 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display and features a ultra slim and superlight design, weighing just 990 grams. It is powered by a 2Ghz octa-core processor with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB storage which is further expandable up to 256GB with the SD Card. Jio has also offered an infinity keyboard and large multi-gesture trackpad.

For connectivity, the JioBook supports dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G LTE via the built-in Jio 4G SIM to help you with internet service all the time. The JioBook also has inbuilt ports like USB, HDMI and headphone jack to help you connect external devices. The JioBook has a HD webcam and stereo speakers, while also giving you full-day battery life of more than 8 hours on single charge.

You also get features like screen extensions, wireless printing and an integrated chatbot also offered with the JioOS platform. Get access to the JioTV app for educational content, and there is JioCloudGames to support gaming titles.