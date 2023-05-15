JioCinema Premium Subscription Plan Now Available In India: Price, How To Subscribe And More

Streaming giant JioCinema has launched its premium subscription plan in the country, offering exclusive content from HBO, Max Originals, documentaries, and upcoming films from Warner Bros.

The subscription costs Rs 999 per year and allows users to stream on up to four devices simultaneously in high-quality video and audio.

The platform is currently streaming Tata IPL and a selection of Indian movies for free, but this may change in the future. To subscribe, users can visit the JioCinema website or app and pay through UPI or Credit and Debit cards.

Now, users can watch premium and latest HBO shows like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Succession, and more. Additionally, JioCinema Premium also offers content previously available on Voot Select.

Currently, Tata IPL and a selection of Indian movies, such as the recent release Vikram Vedha, are streaming for free , although the platform may charge for them in the future.

JioCinema Premium plan price in India and how to subscribe

- This is an annual plan that allows you to watch Hollywood content on any device in the highest video and audio quality available.

- The Rs 999 JioCinema plan allows you to stream on 4 devices simultaneously.

- As of now, Jio has launched only one plan.

- To subscribe to JioCinema Premium, head to the JioCinema website or app.

- Click on the new ‘Subscribe’ option at the top of the screen.

- This will take you to the JioCinema Premium subscription page, where you will see the sole Rs 999 plan.

- Click on ‘Continue and pay Rs 999’ after which you will see the option to pay via UPI or Credit and Debit cards.

- After making the payment, you can start watching HBO shows and WB movies on the streaming platform.

