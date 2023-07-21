Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Job Postings Are Coming Soon To Your Twitter Feed

Job Postings Are Coming Soon To Your Twitter Feed

The new feature could allow organisations verified on the platform to have job postings to attract new people to their company.

Advertisement

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 17:20 IST

Delhi, India

Soon people will see professional openings on the platform
Soon people will see professional openings on the platform

Twitter wants to take on LinkedIn and for this it seems to be working on a job posting feature that will allow verified organisations to post job listings on their profiles

The company created an account ‘@TwitterHiring’ on the micro-blogging platform, but has not tweeted anything from it yet. App researcher Nima Owji on Thursday posted a screenshot detailing the feature and said, “#Twitter will let verified organisations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!"

“Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes."

Advertisement

According to the screenshot, the company describes the feature as “Twitter Hiring" which is a “free" feature for “verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions."

Moreover, the verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles. Twitter-owner Elon Musk hinted at this feature in May this year. When a user had suggested a dating app ‘Twinder’, Musk replied, “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too."

Media company Workweek already got access to the new job postings feature, and its CEO Adam Ryan claims that the feature is included in the Rs 82,300 per month Verified for Organisations plan.

top videos
  • Barbie & Margot Robbie-Inspired Makeup According To A Pro Makeup Artist; WATCH To Learn

    • Although users are already able to post job positions on the micro-blogging platform via tweets, the new feature could help companies to easily reach potential candidates.

    TechCrunch reported that Twitter’s first acquisition since Musk’s takeover was the job-matching tech startup Laskie in May. So, it’s possible that the acquisition assisted the micro-blogging platform to create and release the feature.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    S AadeetyaS Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech, stumbled his way into journali...Read More

    first published: July 21, 2023, 17:20 IST
    last updated: July 21, 2023, 17:20 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App