Judge Dismisses Privacy Lawsuit Against Meta Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

A 2018 privacy lawsuit brought by Washington, D.C., against Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc was dismissed on Thursday by a Superior Court judge, who ruled the firm did not mislead consumers over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Reuters

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 14:47 IST

United States of America (USA)

The lawsuit alleged violation of the district's consumer protection law.

The social media firm drew global scrutiny in 2018 after disclosing that a third-party personality quiz distributed on Facebook gathered profile information on 87 million users worldwide and sold the data to British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

"While the district may disagree with Facebook's approach to the situation, there is no legal basis that required Facebook to act differently," Judge Maurice Ross of the Superior Court for the District of Columbia said in his ruling.

The judge said Facebook's policies had disclosed how third parties may get user data and the social media platform also gave instructions on how to limit sharing of data.

"Facebook did not materially mislead consumers as to their response to Cambridge Analytica," the judge said on Thursday.

    • The District of Columbia attorney general's office said it disagreed with the court's decision and was considering options.

    Meta did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 02, 2023, 14:47 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 14:47 IST
