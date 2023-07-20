Krafton Announces BGIS 2023 Esports Tournament With Rs 2 Crore Prize Money: Details Here

Krafton has announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 esports tournament, which they claim to be the biggest Battle Royale Esports tournament in India to date. The prize money for the tournament is a whopping Rs 2 crore, and thousands of teams will compete for the chance to win it.

To ensure that the tournament is well-received in all regions of India, and considering the sheer diversity of the game’s player base, the Grand Finals of the esports event will be broadcast in 10 languages—including English, Hindi, and 8 other regional languages.

When Is It Starting?

Advertisement

As per Krafton, BGIS 2023 will be streaming from July 20 to October 14, 2023. And the tournament has been divided into two phases: Online qualifiers and Offline Grand Finals which are going to be conducted on-ground from October 12 to 14—with fans being in attendance.

BGIS 2023 will begin with ‘The Grind,’ in which 256 invited teams will compete to be among the top 64 teams. They will then advance to Round 2 and Round 3 of the tournament. The Grind will determine which of the invited teams, as well as the players who advance through the In-Game Qualifiers, will compete in the main event. Fans can watch The Grind live on Krafton India YouTube channel, starting July 20, every day at 12pm.

BGIS 2023 Registrations