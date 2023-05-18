Lava Agni 2 Offers Free In-Home Replacement For Hardware Problems: All Details

Domestic smartphone brand Lava has launched an exclusive service called Agni Mitra for its newly-launched Agni 2 smartphone. The company has promised free in-home replacement of the handset in case of any hardware issues. This means that customers will not have to take their phones to a repair shop and can instead have them replaced by a technician who comes to their homes.

While most major smartphone brands offer replacements for their devices in case of hardware issues, Lava is claiming to be the first in its segment to offer in-home replacements. “With this industry-first approach, during the warranty period, the phone will be replaced in any scenario of hardware issues. Each customer will be supported with a dedicated personal ‘Agni Mitra’ to resolve their issues on priority," the company said.

“Our customer service initiatives are based on one core philosophy. If there is a fault in the device it is the fault of the company and not of the customer. Hence, service should be prompt and hassle free," Sunil Raina, President and Business Head of Lava International posted in a tweet.

Lava Agni 2 Price in India

Lava Agni 2 has launched for Rs 21,999 which gets 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, the company is offering the phone with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 (via major credit and debit cards) which brings the final price to Rs 19,999. The phone goes on sale from May 24 in the country.

Lava Agni 2 Specifications

The Agni 2 comes with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. There’s a punch-hole cutout at the top that houses the front camera.

Lava is the first brand to bring the new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset to the market, coupled with 8GB RAM. You can also virtually expand the memory by up to 8GB using internal storage. It runs stock Android 13 out-of-the-box and claims to be free of any bloatware. Lava assures an upgrade to Android 14 and Android 15 with quarterly security updates for 3 years on this handset.

The phone packs a 4700mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. On the imaging front, you have a 50MP primary sensor that is likely to be paired with an 8MP sensor and dual 2MP sensors. The phone also supports 13 bands of 5G. For security, the phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.