'Lawsuit Time': Elon Musk to Sue Microsoft for 'Illegally' Using Twitter Data

The disagreement began after Microsoft refused to pay Twitter's API fees, which provide researchers with valuable data on online conversations

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 04:31 IST

California, US

It is unclear whether Musk has taken legal action against Microsoft, and Microsoft has yet to respond to the allegations. (Image: Reuters)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has issued a legal threat against Microsoft, accusing the company of training its machine learning models using microblogging website’s data in an illegal manner.

This comes after Microsoft reportedly refused to pay Twitter’s API fees, which provide researchers with valuable data on online conversations.

“They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time," Musk tweeted, highlighting the row surrounding the use of social media data for machine learning training.

Musk said that he will pursue legal action after Microsoft announced that it will no longer include Twitter in its advertising platform starting next week, TechCrunch reported.

This development follows Twitter’s decision to charge a minimum of $42,000 per month to users of its API.

American publication Wired reported in March that the new pricing scheme “prices out nearly everyone," and users began receiving emails about the new pricing details soon after.

Although Microsoft has decided to remove Twitter from its advertising platform, but has not disclosed any reasons for this decision.

While APIs (application programming interfaces) are essential tools for businesses and researchers, concerns have been raised about privacy and ethical implications.

It is unclear whether Musk has taken legal action against Microsoft, and Microsoft has yet to respond to the allegations.

About the Author

Rohit

first published: April 20, 2023, 03:52 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 04:31 IST
