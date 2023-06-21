Lawyers Say Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard Deal Aims To Eliminate Sony PlayStation: Report

An alleged internal Microsoft email, which is evidence in a lawsuit in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court, suggests that one of the intentions behind Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision-Blizzard is“ to put its main competition, the Sony PlayStation, out of the market."

As reported by Axios, the alleged email sent in 2019 by Microsoft’s head of Xbox game studios, Matt Booty to CFO for Xbox, Tim Stuart, was before Microsoft’s announcement to buy Activision-Blizzard.

Axios notes that the “passage appears to be from Exhibit K," which is “a sealed document that the gamers’ lawyers and Microsoft’s attorneys have been arguing over."

Axios has also received confirmation from a Microsoft representative that the purported email was indeed sent by Kotick in 2019, but its contents cannot be disclosed.

It must be noted this evidence is not a part of the Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block the deal, but in a separate lawsuit by “a group of gamers suing to block the deal over antitrust concerns."