Lenovo Legion Go Images Leaked, May Feature Switch-Like Design

The handheld gaming market has grown rapidly in the last couple of years—having previously been limited to Nintendo Switch models and a few niche products from unknown brands. We have already seen the release of the Valve Steam Deck, AYANEO 2, and the more recent Asus ROG Ally, and now it appears that Lenovo may join the handheld gaming bandwagon with its own system—the Legion Go.

WindowsReport has published a few images of the supposed Legion Go, which resembles some of the other handheld devices currently on the market. The device appears to be rather bulky, possibly due to its powerful components, and seems to feature full-size ABXY buttons, triggers, and shoulder buttons, as well as full-size analog sticks and a D-pad, according to the leaked images.

WindowsReport also discovered that the Lenovo Legion Go will run on Windows 11—like the ROG Ally and may include AMD’s Phoenix processors. This—in theory—could allow you to play AAA games from multiple stores—including Xbox GamePass, Steam, Epic Games, and more.