Lenovo Legion Go Images Leaked, May Feature Switch-Like Design

Lenovo could enter the handheld gaming space with the Legion Go, featuring Windows 11 and detachable controllers. Read on for details.

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 09:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Lenovo Legion Go could join the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck in the handheld gaming space. (Image Credits: WindowsReport)
The handheld gaming market has grown rapidly in the last couple of years—having previously been limited to Nintendo Switch models and a few niche products from unknown brands. We have already seen the release of the Valve Steam Deck, AYANEO 2, and the more recent Asus ROG Ally, and now it appears that Lenovo may join the handheld gaming bandwagon with its own system—the Legion Go.

WindowsReport has published a few images of the supposed Legion Go, which resembles some of the other handheld devices currently on the market. The device appears to be rather bulky, possibly due to its powerful components, and seems to feature full-size ABXY buttons, triggers, and shoulder buttons, as well as full-size analog sticks and a D-pad, according to the leaked images.

WindowsReport also discovered that the Lenovo Legion Go will run on Windows 11—like the ROG Ally and may include AMD’s Phoenix processors. This—in theory—could allow you to play AAA games from multiple stores—including Xbox GamePass, Steam, Epic Games, and more.

    • Additionally, the Legion Go is also said to have detachable side controllers, and a touch-compatible display that will allow users to navigate through Windows 11 using a touch interface.

    The release date of Lenovo’s Legion Go and its official entry into the PC handheld gaming market are still unknown. However, if it supports removable side controllers, it will stand out from the current crop of devices like the ROG ally and the Steam Deck—both of which have non-removable controllers and suffer from the risk of getting the infamous stick drift.

    Shaurya Sharma

    first published: August 20, 2023, 11:21 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 09:45 IST
