Lenovo Tab M19 5G Launched In India With 7,700mAh Battery And More: Price, Specifications

Lenovo India recently launched its new Android tablet — Lenovo Tab M19 5G — in the country. The new tablet from Lenovo comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, a 10.61-inch LCD display, a large 7700mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.1, and more.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G Price In India And Avaialability

Lenovo Tab M10 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 22,999

for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The latest offering from Lenovo comes in Abyss Blue colour and will also be available in 6GB + 128GB storage option as well. The tablet is available for purchase from Amazon.in, Flipkart. lenovo.com and at the nearest Lenovo Exclusive Stores

Users can also avail smart services while purchasing this tablet like Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One to avoid the hassles of unexpected damage & repair costs, and the Lenovo Premium Care Plus for personalized hardware and software support from experts, the company said.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G specifications

The new Lenovo M series tablet comes with a 10.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1200×2000 pixels and up to 400 nits of brightness. The display is certified for eye care, reducing blue light and flicker. The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip with an Adreno 619 GPU and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.