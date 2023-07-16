Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Lenovo Tab M19 5G Launched In India With 7,700mAh Battery And More: Price, Specifications

Lenovo Tab M10 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

July 16, 2023

New Delhi, India

The new Lenovo tablet has dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Lenovo India recently launched its new Android tablet — Lenovo Tab M19 5G — in the country. The new tablet from Lenovo comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, a 10.61-inch LCD display, a large 7700mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.1, and more.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G Price In India And Avaialability

Lenovo Tab M10 5G is available at a starting price of Rs. 22,999

for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The latest offering from Lenovo comes in Abyss Blue colour and will also be available in 6GB + 128GB storage option as well. The tablet is available for purchase from Amazon.in, Flipkart. lenovo.com and at the nearest Lenovo Exclusive Stores

Users can also avail smart services while purchasing this tablet like Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One to avoid the hassles of unexpected damage & repair costs, and the Lenovo Premium Care Plus for personalized hardware and software support from experts, the company said.

Lenovo Tab M10 5G specifications

The new Lenovo M series tablet comes with a 10.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1200×2000 pixels and up to 400 nits of brightness. The display is certified for eye care, reducing blue light and flicker. The Lenovo Tab M10 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip with an Adreno 619 GPU and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box.

    • The new Lenovo tablet has dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm Audio Jack. Lenovo Tab M10 5G weighs 490 grams and measures 252.74×8.30 mm. Coming to the optics, the tablet has an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera. It features a 7,700mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 12 hours of video playback time and up to 55 hours of music playback time.

    “Lenovo is excited to expand its tablet portfolio in India with the launch of the Tab M10 5G, to further drive the 5G era. It provides high-speed connectivity with 5G, even during peak hours, and doubles up like a daily companion that adapts to the versatile and evolving digital needs of modern tablet users and households," said Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India.

    July 16, 2023
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 12:51 IST
