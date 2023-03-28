Levi's To Soon Use AI-Created Virtual Models To Market Their Clothing: What It Means

With artificial intelligence being the talk of Silicon Valley lately, several industry experts and opinion makers have said that the recent emergence of advanced generative AI, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, could soon lead to the diminishing of jobs such as copywriting and data entry. However, it is now surprising to see that one job, which no one thought could be replaced—fashion modeling—is being handled by AI.

According to The Verge, Levi’s will be partnering with Lalaland.ai, a digital fashion studio specializing in AI-generated fashion models, to market their apparel products. The collaboration aims to showcase clothing items on a variety of models with different body types, sizes, ages, and skin tones. This would help potential customers who struggle to find clothes that suit their body type—as they often don’t see models that resemble them in e-commerce pictures.

Further, The Verge reports that It is unclear which platforms the models will be available on or if they will be customizable, and while Levi’s claims this move will be sustainable, they do not provide an explanation, at least yet.

Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of digital and emerging technology strategy at Levis, said, “While AI will likely never fully replace human models for us, we are excited for the potential capabilities this may afford us for the consumer experience."

Hiring fashion models is an expensive affair, and companies like Levis have already cut operational costs—it remains to be seen if this could have a widespread impact on fashion models, if at all.

