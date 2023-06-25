Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
LG May Bring Apple AirPlay To Hotel Rom TVs Later This Year: Know More

LG said that it will introduce LG Pro: Centric Smart Hotel TVs that include built-in ‌AirPlay‌ technology later this year.

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 15:06 IST

New Delhi, India

LG Electronics will be one of the first TV manufacturers to support Apple's AirPlay expansion
LG Electronics will be one of the first TV manufacturers to support Apple's AirPlay expansion

During this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple unveiled a new feature called AirPlay, which lets users share videos, photos, music, and more from Apple devices to their Apple TV, speakers, and smart TVs.

Now, a new report has claimed that LG Electronics will be one of the first TV manufacturers to support Apple’s AirPlay expansion, which will see Apple bringing easy access ‌AirPlay‌ to hotel room TVs. LG said that it will introduce LG Pro: Centric Smart Hotel TVs that include built-in ‌AirPlay‌ technology later this year, the MacRumors reported.

“This is a major advancement for in-room entertainment in the travel and hospitality industry, and underscores how closely we are listening to the needs of consumers who increasingly demand simple access to their personal media options on the biggest screen, wherever they are," said Michael Kosla, hospitality vice president, LG Business Solutions.

“Hotels that offer this feature will have an immediate leg up with travelers who use Apple devices, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation from local competition," Kosla added.

The report from MacRumors suggests that LG worked with Apple to make an easy-to-use ‌AirPlay‌ solution. iPhone users will be able to scan a QR code to access ‌AirPlay‌, allowing them to to securely play content from an ‌iPhone‌ or iPad to a hotel room TV with no need for extra equipment.

    • LG said that AirPlay‌ will work on the TVs it is releasing this year as well as “recent year’s models."

    Apple AirPlay allows your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to learn your preferences using machine learning. This means your devices can understand your favorite content, when you like to listen to it, and where you usually enjoy it. Apple is also making it possible to start an AirPlay session to access third-party audio apps from your HomePod using just your voice without needing to start it on your iPhone or iPad.

    first published: June 25, 2023, 15:06 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 15:06 IST
