Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell Resigns Amid Sales Slump

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell Resigns Amid Sales Slump

Darrell, who assumed the role of Logitech's CEO in 2013, will remain with the company over the coming month to facilitate the transition

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 04:28 IST

United States of America (USA)

Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell of the computer peripherals maker Logitech addresses a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland March 6, 2019. (Reuters File Photo)
Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrell of the computer peripherals maker Logitech addresses a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland March 6, 2019. (Reuters File Photo)

Logitech SA said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer and President Bracken Darrell is resigning from his role effective immediately and will be leaving the company to pursue another opportunity.

Darrell, who assumed the role of Logitech’s CEO in 2013, will remain with the company over the coming month to facilitate the transition while a search for a replacement is conducted, the statement said.

Meanwhile, board member Guy Getch will step in as interim CEO, the company said.

top videos
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Adipurush Set For Release | Will Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Go Beyond Sentiments To Be A Good Watch?
  • Vicky Kaushal Shares A Loved Up Picture With Wife, Katrina Kaif; VicKat Fans Are In Awe
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We
  • Hanging Or Upside-Down Sit-Ups | Sharvari Wagh's Unique Workout Is The Fitness Motivation We Need

    • The leadership change comes after Logitech posted a 22% drop in fourth-quarter sales in May, as a growing economic downturn continued to hinder the computer peripherals maker from maintaining pandemic-era growth.

    “I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership," Darrell said, adding that he will remain a “customer, shareholder and fan" of the Swiss-American tech company.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 04:28 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 04:28 IST
    Read More