Logitech Launches M240 Bluetooth Mouse In India: Price & Availability

Logitech M240 mouse will now be available for purchase at Logitechat in Graphite, Rose and off-white colour options.

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 16:32 IST

New Delhi, India

The M240 Silent has an ambidextrous design.
Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech on Monday announced the launch of the new M240 Silent Bluetooth Mouse in India. The company claims that this wireless mouse is easy to pair.

Logitech M240 Mouse: Price, Colours & Availability

Priced at Rs 1,595 in India, Logitech M240 mouse will now be available for purchase at Logitechat in Graphite, Rose and off-white colour options.

Logitech M240 Mouse Features

With fast, easy Bluetooth technology, the M240 seamlessly can easily connect with any computer and tablet. It features a wireless range of up to 33 feet. The mouse also comes with 18-month battery life and features including auto-sleep.

Logitech claims that there are previous researches that established that working with a mouse such as the M240 Silent on a laptop is 30 per cent faster and 50 per cent more productive than a trackpad. The mouse supports ultra-quiet clicks and up to 90 per cent reduction in click noise. It however retains that satisfying click feel.

The M240 Silent has an ambidextrous design and can be used by both left-handed and right-handed persons. The product is also certified carbon neutral, as with all Logitech products. The plastic parts of the M240 Silent Bluetooth mouse are post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic up to 48 per cent (for the graphite model).

Logitech recently announced that Bracken Darrell, president and chief executive officer (CEO), will be departing the company to pursue another opportunity. “Darrell’s resignation as president, CEO, and as a member of Logitech’s board of directors is effective today," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

    • However, he will stay at the company over the coming month to ensure a smooth transition. “After nearly a decade of consistent growth and building market leadership across multiple categories, I feel this is a good point to hand over leadership," said Darrell.

    Board member Guy Gecht will take over as interim CEO while a global search of internal and external candidates is conducted.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 16:32 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 16:32 IST
