Logitech M240 Silent Wireless Mouse Review: 5 Things You Need To Know

Logitech has a slew of computer accessories that tend to be the first choice for casual and heavy users. The company has products across different price ranges, and with a focus on delivering something unique with each of these products. Logitech has catered to innovation with its premium MX range but now we are seeing some of the features trickle down to a more pocket-friendly price.

The new Logitech M240 Silent wireless mouse priced at Rs 1,595, is an example of such a change, giving more people the chance to use a wireless mouse with some innovative features. We used the new device for more than a week, here are the five things that we can tell you about the Logitech M240 Silent wireless mouse.

Five Things To Know About Logitech M240 Silent Mouse

1. Compact Design

The moment you take out the M240 Silent out of the box, you notice the compact size and dimensions of the mouse which has a comfortable grip and with a weight of around 73 grams it doesn’t take up a lot of space in your bag.

You get the signature Logitech design with a sleek curved layout on the front that sits nicely on the wrist.

2. The Silent Mouse

The reason why you have Silent in the product name is because Logitech has given it the silent treatment, quite literally. The company claims the clicking noise of this mouse has been reduced by 90 percent, and must say, we can vouch for those numbers.

We managed to hear our keyboard clicks louder, now that the mouse clicks were completely mute, which might take some getting used to. Generally, Logitech has offered this feature on its premium models, so it is good to see the M240 Silent also offering the support, and allowing more people to use the unique option.

3. The True Wireless Mouse

Most wireless mice in the market are not exactly wireless because you need a USB connector to pair the device with your PC. The USB interface is bundled with the mouse and if you lose it, the mouse loses its meaning.

But with the M240 Silent, you only need a Bluetooth-enabled PC to use the mouse. It does not have a USB connectivity dongle which makes it easier to use with a wide array of devices.

4. How It Works

During our tests, the Logitech M240 Silent felt like a miniature compared to the MX Master 2S that we use daily. The wrist does not rest on top of the mouse, and people with big hands might find it hard to use the mouse with these dimensions.

You can use it with Windows, macOS, iPadOS and even tablets thanks to the no-USB dongle equation. The tracker works quite smoothly, and the DPI settings can be changed based on your needs. The scroller is quite slick, while you don’t even realise when you click on the right-left side of the mouse.

5. Long Backup

Logitech gives you a AA battery in the box with the M240 Silent mouse, which is claimed to offer 18 months of battery life, thanks to the auto-sleep feature to preserve the battery when you are not using it. There is a power button at the back as well which can be turned off manually.