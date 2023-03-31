Man Recovers Lost Apple Watch From The Ocean Using Find My Feature

Water resistance is one of the most underrated features that make Apple Watches some of the most popular wearables, along with their advanced fitness tracking. The watches have been rated ISO standard 22910:2010 since the Apple Watch Series 2, which means they can be used under water.

Now, a man in Brazil lost his Apple Watch after it fell off his wrist and into the ocean at the Sao Paulo coast but was able to recover it using Apple’s Find My feature.

According to G1, via AppleInsider, Jefferson Rocha lost his Apple Watch, but was able to track its location using the internal GPS signal via the Find My app. However, the device stopped reporting its location when the battery died. Rocha received a notification when the Apple Watch was turned on again, and he then activated Lost Mode in the Find My app, providing his contact information for someone to reach him.

Eventually, a 16-year-old girl messaged him on Instagram to say she had found and recovered the Apple Watch. And, per the report, the girl’s father, who is a diver, found the watch.

With the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple says, “you can wear it during recreational scuba diving up to 130 feet (40 meters) and other activities like swimming, showering, and water skiing." And, as for Series 2 and later, “shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean," should be fine, but you “shouldn’t use models other than Apple Watch Ultra for diving, water skiing, or other activities involving submersion below shallow depth or high-velocity water."

