Many iPhone 14 Pro Users Complain About Battery Health Reducing Fast

iPhone users have a habit of keeping a track of their phone’s battery life, which was made possible thanks to a new feature from Apple called Battery Health that came out in 2018 after the batterygate scandal. But the feature is becoming a concern for the company as it becomes easy to track the health of the iPhone’s battery which has again become an issue, especially for those using the iPhone 14 Pro model.

Many users claim that their iPhone’s battery has dropped to 86 percent and it has been less than a year since the model was announced by the company. The social media has been littered with such posts recently, some even suggesting the timing of the battery health couldn’t have been any better, with the new iPhone 15 series launching next month.

But that’s not the only story worth following, Apple has seemingly informed its users that if their iPhone’s battery health goes below 80 percent, it would be time to change the battery for the model. And we all know that replacing any part for an Apple product doesn’t come cheap.

Some of the iPhone 14 Pro users would be wondering why their phone which costs over Rs 1.2 lakh needs a new battery in less than one year?