Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg Claims Apple's Vision Pro Headset Is No 'Magical Solution': All Details

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't intimidated by Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which was revealed earlier this week at WWDC 2023.

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 11:00 IST

Menlo Park

Zuckerberg believes that Apple's and Meta's vision is different. (Image: Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram)
As reported by The Verge, Meta, being one of Apple’s biggest competitors in the space—held an internal meeting where Zuckerberg reassured employees that Apple’s Vision Pro doesn’t bring anything new—which Meta had not already explored, and that there are no “kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics."

Zuckerberg dismissed the headset off as high-end hardware that makes “sense for the cases that they’re going for." He said Apple chose to go with a high-resolution display and powerful internals, but this results in the headset having a power pack and wire attached to it, and called it a “design trade-off."

    • Meta’s vision is reportedly “fundamentally social," and the company is focusing on ensuring that they target the mass market with affordable headsets that more people can use. The Verge further notes that Zuckerberg also acknowledged that Meta’s upcoming Quest 3 VR headset will be significantly cheaper than Apple’s $3499 Vision Pro, at just $499—and it will help the company reach a wider user base.

    While Mark Zuckerberg may have dismissed the headset for now, it must be noted that Apple’s reveal of the Vision Pro “spatial computer" headset marks the first major threat to Meta’s Metaverse ambitions—where it plans on building a “fundamentally social" world through headsets like the Meta Quest 3 and the higher-end Meta Quest Pro.

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

