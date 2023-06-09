Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg Claims Apple's Vision Pro Headset Is No 'Magical Solution': All Details

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn’t intimidated by Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which was revealed earlier this week at WWDC 2023.

As reported by The Verge, Meta, being one of Apple’s biggest competitors in the space—held an internal meeting where Zuckerberg reassured employees that Apple’s Vision Pro doesn’t bring anything new—which Meta had not already explored, and that there are no “kind of magical solutions that they have to any of the constraints on laws of physics."

Zuckerberg dismissed the headset off as high-end hardware that makes “sense for the cases that they’re going for." He said Apple chose to go with a high-resolution display and powerful internals, but this results in the headset having a power pack and wire attached to it, and called it a “design trade-off."