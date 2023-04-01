Mark Zuckerberg Ramp Walk Photos Go Viral, Turns Out They Were AI-Generated

Several photos of Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, have been circulating on the internet, showing him walking down a fashion runway wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit. This sudden change in appearance is quite surprising as he is usually seen wearing plain, monochromatic outfits. However, it’s important to note that none of these images are authentic. In fact, they were generated using MidJourney AI.

Andrew Kean Gao, a Twitter user, shared an AI-generated picture of Mark Zuckerberg wearing what appears to be a Louis Vuitton outfit. The image is quite convincing, with impressive details such as reflections and shadows that resemble a real photograph. However, upon zooming in to check his hands, one can tell that the picture is generated using AI.

Additional photos of Zuckerberg surfaced onTwitter, showing him dressed in a vibrant yellow streetwear outfit—a style he is unlikely to be seen wearing in real life.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time that AI-generated images of public figures have gone viral. Just last week, photos of the Pope wearing a white puffer jacket were also circulating on the internet and convinced many people.

The recent upsurge of AI-generated content raises questions about the ease of generating realistic imagery and the possibilities that may arise with further development of generative models, and is certainly, food for thought.

According to Bloomberg, prominent figures such as Elon Musk, Stuart Russell, a computer science professor at UC Berkeley, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, are urging developers to pause the training of powerful AI models.

Read all the Latest Tech News here