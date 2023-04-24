Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker Launched In India: All Details

Marshall has refreshed its speaker lineup in India this month by launching the new Middleton portable speaker. The company says it is one of the heaviest portable sound speakers that features quad speakers and offers durability against water and dust. The design of the Middleton borrows its aesthetics from the previous iterations but all we can focus on is the sound quality, like every other Marshall product.

Marshall Middleton Speaker Price In India

The Marshall Middleton speaker is priced at Rs 31,999 and even then it is one of the cheaper Marshall speakers that you can buy in the country.

Marshall Middleton Speaker Features

Marshall speakers have a unique design identity which includes a black body covered and the Marshall branding at the centre of the mesh. The company has gradually made changes to make the speaker durable thanks to the IP67 rating which protects it against water and dust. The brand is also changing the materials used to make the speaker and recycled plastics are a part of the ingredients that are utilised to make the Middleton speakers.

Coming to the sound quality, Marshall has equipped the speaker with a quad-setup that has True Stereophonic technology that apparently offers stereo sound in multiple directions. You can tune the equaliser based on your preferences via the app from Marshall and explore new features that come through new updates.

The Middleton speaker weighs 1.8 kg which is not that heavy and you have a battery that can last for over 20 hours. You can even use the speaker as a power bank to charge other devices.

Marshall also has the Acton, Stanmore and Woburn speakers in the market for buyers.

