Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date Revealed For PS5: Check Pre-Order, Collector's Edition Details

Sony has finally revealed the release date for its biggest game release of the year—Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games, at the Summer Game Fest, announced that the third Spider-Man installment from the studio will be exclusively available for the PlayStation 5 on October 20, 2023.

Sony has also informed us that pre-orders for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will go live on June 16, 2023—at all participating retailers and the PlayStation Store. In India, you can inquire at your nearest Sony Center and online, across various retailers.

And, the game will have three editions—Standard, Digital Deluxe, and the Collector’s Edition. The standard edition is expected to retail for Rs 4,999, and those who pre-order the game will receive an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles Morales with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points.

Moreover, the Digital Deluxe version will be available for $79.99, and will include the game, all the pre-order incentives, 10 suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points. The Collector’s Edition will cost $229.99 and will feature a code for the Digital Deluxe Edition, a Steelbook case, and a 19-inch figurine featuring Spider-Men battling Venom.

Regarding availability, we cannot confirm the quantity of the Collector’s Edition that will be available. However, based on the limited availability of the God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition during its launch, it is possible that a similar scenario could occur for Spider-Man 2. To ensure you secure a copy, we recommend reaching out to your local Sony Center to inquire about their booking process and reserve your copy.