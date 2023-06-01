Meet Kushagra Agarwal; He Created The ‘Supersonic App’ To Help People Who Just Wants To Run To Stay Fit

Fitness apps have literally flooded the smartphone ecosystem with every new app claiming to be the best. But for someone who just wants to stay fit without investing a lot of time and money, the world of fitness apps can be quite overwhelming. Another aspect is that there are many out there who would just want to run to stay fit. This is the niche that Bengaluru-based Kushagra Agarwal thought of exploring.

He created the Supersonic App on iOS to help people make running fun and productive. To improve his app, he worked with the Apple Accelerator team in Bangalore. Creating an iOS app and making it market-ready where iPhone users will be willing to spend money are two different things. This is where the Apple Accelerator programme comes in handy.

“Working with the Apple Accelerator team in Bangalore has been a great experience. Their in-depth understanding of the iOS ecosystem and user-centric approach has played a big role in shaping Supersonic. They helped us optimise the app for Apple’s hardware, provided valuable feedback on the UI/UX, and even supported us in leveraging cutting-edge technologies like ARKit to make our app more immersive," said Kushagra Agarwal, Co-Founder, Supersonic.

When asked about why he decided to create an app for running, Kushagra said, “The idea for Supersonic emerged from a personal pain point. As someone who was trying to integrate running into my lifestyle, I was overwhelmed by the vast number of running apps on the market - most of them, however, seemed to be targeted at professional athletes or experienced runners. Also, I noticed a distinct lack of deep social interaction. Running can be an incredibly solitary activity, and I wanted to change that. I realized there was a gap in the market for a game-like fitness app that catered to beginners, made running more enjoyable, and facilitated a sense of community. Hence, Supersonic was born."

Another interesting aspect was that he focused more on the iOS app for iPhone users instead of Android. “Both have their own unique strengths. From my experience, I have found that iOS users tend to engage more and are usually willing to pay for apps or in-app purchases, which can lead to higher revenue. This, coupled with the fact that iOS makes it easy to develop visually attractive and smooth interfaces, made it the ideal choice for Supersonic."

While Kushagra makes his ‘Supersonic app journey’ sound like a walk-in-the-park, he started as a frontend developer and UI/UX designer in 2010. He also worked as UX designer at firms like Zeta, Housing.com among others. Having said that Kushagra did share some advice for someone trying to make the first iOS app.

“My advice would be to start with a clear vision. Understand the problem you’re trying to solve and who you’re solving it for. Once you’ve identified your target audience and their needs, focus on creating an intuitive and user-friendly design.

To be a part of the Apple Accelerator team, it’s important to show commitment to quality, innovation, and good user-friendly design, as these are values that Apple deeply cares about. Being proactive, open to feedback, and ready to iterate your app based on insights is crucial. Also, remember that building an app is not a one-time activity, but a continuous process. Always be ready to learn, adapt, and evolve based on your users’ feedback and needs."