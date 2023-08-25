Messenger Lite App Is Shutting Down Next Month For These Users

Messenger Lite app, the lightweight stripped-down version of Messenger, on Android is shutting down next month. Currently, users of the app are receiving a message that advises them to “use Messenger to keep chatting", reports TechCrunch.

The app has already been removed from the Google Play Store for new users and will no longer be available after September 18 for existing users.

“Starting August 21, people using the Messenger Lite app for Android will be directed to Messenger or FB Lite to send and receive messages on Messenger," a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email.

In 2016, Meta (then known as Facebook) had introduce the Lite app for Android for users with less-powerful Android devices, offering only the essential features of the instant messaging app to consume less storage space and processing power.

Even though Meta released Messenger Lite for iOS, the company had discontinued it in 2020.

According to mobile analytics firm data.ai, the Lite versions of the app had combined downloads of around 760 million globally, with India holding the single largest portion, followed by Brazil and Indonesia.