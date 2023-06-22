Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Ready For Cage Fight With Elon Musk

After Twitter owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he is “up for a cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, in response, posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his social media platform Instagram and wrote, “Send me location".

This challenge came after Zuckerberg’s company Meta, which owns Instagram, announced its plans to create a text-based social media platform as a competitor to Twitter.

Elon Musk has been teasing Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter. According to the report from The Verge, Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, in an internal company meeting, expressed the belief that creators desire a version of Twitter that is “properly managed," which garnered enthusiastic responses from employees.

In a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman, Zuckerberg also expressed his longstanding belief that Twitter should have a user base of one billion people.

The Verge reported that Zuckerberg’s Instagram post was confirmed as not a joke, and this has made Musk feel the need to reply. A spokesperson from Meta, Iska Saric, told The Verge that the situation is self-explanatory. Musk, in response, simply said, “Vegas Octagon."