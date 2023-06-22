Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Ready For Cage Fight With Elon Musk

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Ready For Cage Fight With Elon Musk

Notably, Zuckerberg, 39, had also recently won his first amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 09:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Elon Musk has been teasing Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter.
Elon Musk has been teasing Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter.

After Twitter owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he is “up for a cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta CEO, in response, posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his social media platform Instagram and wrote, “Send me location".

This challenge came after Zuckerberg’s company Meta, which owns Instagram, announced its plans to create a text-based social media platform as a competitor to Twitter.

Advertisement

Rumors have been circulating about the… pic.twitter.com/luNOPDMIik

Elon Musk has been teasing Zuckerberg with provocative remarks on Twitter. According to the report from The Verge, Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, in an internal company meeting, expressed the belief that creators desire a version of Twitter that is “properly managed," which garnered enthusiastic responses from employees.

In a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman, Zuckerberg also expressed his longstanding belief that Twitter should have a user base of one billion people.

Advertisement

The Verge reported that Zuckerberg’s Instagram post was confirmed as not a joke, and this has made Musk feel the need to reply. A spokesperson from Meta, Iska Saric, told The Verge that the situation is self-explanatory. Musk, in response, simply said, “Vegas Octagon."

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • Notably, Zuckerberg, 39, had also recently won his first amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. Musk, on the other hand, aged 51, has the upper hand on Zuckerberg in terms of sheer physical size, and he has talked about being in “real hard-core street fights" when he was growing up in South Africa, the report said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 22, 2023, 09:27 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 09:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App