Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Meta Challenges Apple with Launch of Quest+ VR Subscription Service

Meta Challenges Apple with Launch of Quest+ VR Subscription Service

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a broadcast channel on social media app Instagram, said the Meta Quest+ subscription will be available from Monday

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 03:17 IST

United States of America (USA)

AI meets VR to keep Holocaust memory alive. (Credits: AFP)
AI meets VR to keep Holocaust memory alive. (Credits: AFP)

Meta Platforms on Monday launched Meta Quest+, a subscription-based service for its virtual reality (VR) headsets to shape a nascent but high-investment market.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, in a broadcast channel on social media app Instagram, said the Meta Quest+ subscription will be available from Monday at $7.99 per month, or $59.99 annually, for its Quest 2, Pro and soon for Quest 3.

Apple has entered the market dominated by Meta, showcasing its $3,499 augmented reality headset called the Vision Pro. Still, Apple’s headset is three times the cost of the priciest headset from Meta.

Advertisement

Meta in March had cut the prices of its headsets as its bold bets on the metaverse failed to make a big splash.

The social media company’s flagship VR headset Meta Quest Pro is currently priced at $999.99, down from its launch price of $1,499.99, and Quest 2 is being sold for $299.99, according to Meta’s website.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • Termed as the next big thing, the adoption of virtual reality headsets has been limited to the gaming community despite the devices now having more advanced features.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 03:17 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 03:17 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App