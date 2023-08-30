Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Meta Launches WhatsApp Mac App With New Features: How To Download

With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, users can now make group calls from Mac for the first time.

Reported By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 10:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Users can now make group calls from Mac for the first time
WhatsApp Mac App: After launching its Windows desktop app earlier this year, WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, now released a new native Mac app. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to the social media app Facebook to announce this update.

“Launching a new WhatsApp app for Mac. Group calls up to 8 people on video and 32 on audio," Zuckerberg said.

According to the blogpost, with the new WhatsApp app for Mac, users can now make group calls from Mac for the first time, connecting with up to 8 people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls.

They can join a group call after it’s started, see call history, and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed.

The Meta-owned app also said that the new app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping users to get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. They can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat and can view more of the chat history.

How To Download WhatsApp App on Mac: A Quick Guide

- The new app is available to download now from the WhatsApp website and coming soon to the App Store.

It is important to note that WhatsApp for Mac requires macOS 11 or later.

- To download the app from the website, go to WhatsApp.com from your Mac.

- Hit the green download button in the top right corner.

-There will be three options for download: Android, iOS and Mac.

- Click the download button for Mac. The download will begin.

- After it’s finished, select the file.

- Drag and drop the green WhatsApp file into your Applications folder.

- Next, go to the Applications folder.

- You’ll find the WhatsApp app there. Just click on it to start using it.

    • - Log in to your account or set up a new one to get started.

    “As when using WhatsApp on any device, WhatsApp for Mac keeps the personal messages and calls private across devices with end-to-end encryption," the instant messaging app said.

    first published: August 30, 2023, 10:24 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 10:24 IST
