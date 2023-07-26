Meta Releases 'Following' Tab Feature On Threads App: Here's How To Use It

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the release of a new ‘Following’ tab feature on its newly-launched social media platform Thread. The feature allows users to view posts from accounts they follow in reverse-chronological order. The Following tab is appearing on both iOS and Android versions of Threads.

“Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you’re following," Zuckerberg posted on his broadcast channel on Instagram. The Meta-owned micro-blogging platform also continues to show algorithmically recommended posts under the “For you" tab.

The new ‘Following’ tab is still in the process of rolling out as a server-side change, so it is not yet visible to all users, but updating the app and tapping the home button in the bottom menu might help.

Advertisement

How To Use The Following Tab On Threads

- In Threads, the default feed is “For You."

- To switch to the “Following" feed or go back to “For You," tap the home icon on the bottom left or the Threads logo on top.

- However, if you close the app, it will revert to “For You" mode, and you’ll have to switch the feed again each time you open it. I

- If you don’t see the “Following" feed, it might not be available in your version of the app yet.