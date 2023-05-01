Trends :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Meta Seeks OpenAI's Help To Create AI Coding Assistant For Its Engineers

Meta Seeks OpenAI's Help To Create AI Coding Assistant For Its Engineers

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:52 IST

New Delhi, India

OpenAI has received $300 million from VCs at a valuation of $27-$29 billion.
Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly in touch with Microsoft and OpenAI’s to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) coding assistant for its engineers.

According to ‘Command Line’ by The Verge’s Alex Heath, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth recently told employees about the plan, saying the cost for building an AI coding engineer is “crazy" at about seven cents per query.

“That’s the only place in the company we’re really considering working with Microsoft and OpenAI, just because there’s a natural business integration there," he told employees.

He revealed that the company is also working on a “companion that is more about all of our code and our internal documentation, built on our own infrastructure".

“We are moving very fast. I think we’ll have something to play with internally, I’m hoping in mid-June, maybe late June," Bosworth said.

According to reports, OpenAI has received $300 million from VCs at a valuation of $27-$29 billion.

VC firms, including Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive and K2 Global picking up new shares, according to documents seen by TechCrunch.

Microsoft has already infused around $10 billion in OpenAI that is behind the highly-successful generative AI chatbot called ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has been a hit, with more than one billion visitors to its website in February, according to SimilarWeb data.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 01, 2023, 10:51 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 11:52 IST
