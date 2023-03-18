Home » Tech » Meta Verified Paid Subscription Plan Rolling Out For Facebook And Instagram In US

Meta Verified Paid Subscription Plan Rolling Out For Facebook And Instagram In US

Meta rolls out paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram in the US, offering 'blue tick' verification, better protection, and customer support.

Advertisement

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

IANS

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 10:05 IST

San Francisco

Meta Verified service gets you a 'blue tick,' if you pay for it.
Meta Verified service gets you a 'blue tick,' if you pay for it.

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US.

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the “Meta Verified" plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support, reports The Verge.

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

However, the US version of Meta Verified will not provide users the increased visibility and reach advantages that it does in Australia and New Zealand.

RELATED NEWS

Users can join the waitlist for the subscription plan at https://meta.com/verified.

Advertisement

Other than paying the fee, users must be 18 years or older, submit a photo of their ID to the company, meet the minimum activity requirements, and also have two-factor authentication enabled.

Once verified, users can not change their username, profile name, date of birth or photo unless they go through verification again, the report said.

Last month, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta had announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook.

Later, the company rolled out the paid subscription plan to users based in Australia and New Zealand.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

first published: March 18, 2023, 10:05 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 10:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week