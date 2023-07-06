Meta's Threads Crosses 10 Million Sign Ups In Seven Hours, Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s new social media platform, Threads, crossed ten million sign-ups in just seven hours after its launch, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Threads is a new social media platform built for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.

“10 million sign ups in seven hours ," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. “Just passed 5 million sign-ups in the first four hours..," Zuckerberg posted earlier. Threads app is free to use and it is available to download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Threads, which is created by the Instagram team, allows you to share short posts or updates up to 500 characters. You can include links, photos, or videos up to 5 minutes in length. Similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

Meta says that users under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join the app. They can also control who can mention them or reply to them within Threads. They can also unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts they have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.