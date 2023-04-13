Microsoft Announces New Features For Teams App: Here's All You Need To Know

The US-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that it has updated Teams with new features to make it “the ultimate collaboration platform". The Microsoft Teams App now includes an integrated Microsoft Loop feature and enhanced meeting design for a more seamless experience.

List Of All New Features Introduced In Teams

Streamlined Channels Experience: According to the company, the channel experience in Teams has been redesigned to make it easier for customers to use and navigate. One of the changes is a more familiar post-and-reply experience at the top, where people send and read new posts from the top.

Microsoft Loop: Microsoft Loop, a new app that fosters fast, dynamic collaboration by using components, is now integrated into Teams chats. You can now work directly on a Loop component without ever leaving the app, the company said in a statement.

Design Enhancements for Meeting Experiences: Design enhancements for stage and presenter views help improve meeting experiences. You can now see meeting participants while presenting, giving you full context and control.

A Fresh New Look: The new design features native materials like Windows 11 Mica, which helps Teams better blend into your workspace.

The canvas colour has been changed from grey to white, and the signature purple Teams color has been dialed back to be more purposeful in its use.

Group Profile Pictures and Theming: Group profile pictures and theming have been added to the new chat experience, allowing for deeper customisation. Distinct avatars or colours make it easier to navigate and give personality to those groups that you interact with most.

More expressive: The new Teams app will have more collaborative and expressive features, such as the “together emoji" which results in a playful animation when two people high-five each other.

The app will also offer new Teams backgrounds, categorised based on emotional states, to allow users to express themselves in unique environments.

